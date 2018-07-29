Tough trainer all smiles at launch of Maryborough gym

Milon Premium Health Club opening in Maryborough - owner Marcin Lazinski', left, and son Tommy, wife Amber Lazinska, Steve "Commando" Willis and Milon trainer Monique Skelton.

Milon Premium Health Club opening in Maryborough - owner Marcin Lazinski', left, and son Tommy, wife Amber Lazinska, Steve "Commando" Willis and Milon trainer Monique Skelton. Alistair Brightman

STEVEN Willis is known for being the tough love bootcamp instructor from The Biggest Loser, but he was nothing but friendly and warm when he attended the launch of Maryborough's newest gym on Saturday.

Milon Premium Health Club opening in Maryborough - Mark and Samantha Pledger with Steve "Commando" Willis. Alistair Brightman

The personal trainer, who has inspired thousands of people around the country to get off their couch, got the chance to motivate locals at the opening day of Milon Premium Health Club.

Milon Premium Health Club opening in Maryborough - 11 yr old Christopher Skelton from Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

Located on Adelaide St, the futuristic gym uses a smart card to read workout patterns of its members, and offers circuit-based full-body workouts which can be completed in about 17.5 minutes.

Elle Gallagher, left, with Milon trainer Monique Skelton. Alistair Brightman

Mr Willis told the Chronicle he was excited about his upcoming role as a contestant on Australian Survivor: Champions vs Contenders, which airs on television this week.