TOUGH WEEKEND: Buccs' record loss, 18s team withdraws

Cohen Read is in prime position to gain contol of the ball For The Wide Bay Buccaneers.

Cohen Read is in prime position to gain contol of the ball For The Wide Bay Buccaneers. brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers could be issued a show cause notice after the club's decision to withdraw from the Under-18s Queensland Premier League competition.

The Chronicle has witnessed an email, believed to have been distributed to all FQPL clubs on Friday, that states the matter will be dealt with under the "Competition Regulations” early this week and for members of opposing clubs to avoid booking accommodation.

Players involved in the senior and U20s teams, along with their coaches and club officials, are determined to play out the rest of the season.

Under competition regulations, clubs can be fined or issued a license show cause notice for withdrawing a team after fixtures are finalised.

The U18s' withdrawal came on the same weekend as the Buccaneers' senior team suffered the worst defeat of the season to date.

Wide Bay was thumped 12-0 by Peninsula Power, the FQPL's undefeated league leaders who have earned promotion to the National Premier Leagues Queensland for next season.

The gulf in class was evident as the Power ran rings around a Buccaneers team comprised of players who are dedicated to the club's future but simply don't have the depth or experience to compete against teams of Peninsula's Power.

The Power has lost just one FFA Cup game this year. They are undefeated in 19 FQPL games (18 wins, one draw), and have scored 88 goals in a dominant season.

Three players - Josh Woolley, Alex Warrilow and Jordan Dozzi - scored hat tricks. Dozzi ended Saturday's game with four goals to his name.

The Buccaneers' official supporters page posted a message of support for the club's senior players after the hiding, thanking them for their efforts in what has been a tough year.

"You guys are nothing short of amazing and when our youth players look at you they should aspire to have attitudes like yours,” the post, entitled "Rome wasn't built in a day”, said. "You all show great spirit and character you go out there each week and put yourselves on the line, you see the negative that gets put out there but yet you keep on going.

"Thank you for doing what you do week in week out, you are paving the way for our future and should continue to hold your heads high as with out you the foundation players the backbone of the Buccaneers we will not have something for our young players to strive for.”

While the senior teams have struggled, the Buccaneers' junior teams have shone. It is for their continued success, and the opportunities a state league presence can offer young players, that local football officials are determined to make the club survive.

FQ confirmed it received formal notification of the team's withdrawal and is yet to determine a course of action.

FQWB was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.