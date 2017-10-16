Govt proposes tougher penalties after fatal Tiaro crash

TOUGHER penalties for people convicted of careless or dangerous driving are set to be introduced by the Queensland Government.



The maximum jail sentence for some offences will be quadrupled under the Palaszczuk Government proposals and the minimum disqualification period will be doubled for others.



The announcement comes after a petition was launched by a grieving mother last month, calling for tougher penalties for careless driving that resulted in death or serious injury.



Bundaberg's Kerri Walker lost two of her children, Sarah and Daniel Walker, in a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Tiaro on Easter Monday.



The driver who caused the crash pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and was fined $3000 and was disqualified from driving for three months.



Trisha Mabley, whose son Peter Knowles was seriously injured in the crash that claimed the lives of Sarah and Daniel, has been fighting alongside Kerri to bring in tougher legislation.



So far more than 1600 peope have signed the petition.



Ms Mabley said she was heartened to hear about the tougher penalties and said she hoped they would be introduced sooner rather than later.



Roads Minister Mark Bailey said mandatory minimum licence disqualification periods and an increase to maximum fines or jail time stem from a Coronial inquest into the death of Audrey Ann Dow.



The elderly woman was killed in a crash in Mackay in 2013.



The disqualified driver who caused the crash was fined $3000 and was disqualified from driving for a further three months after being convicted of careless driving.



Under the proposed changes, that could increase to a maximum fine of $20,184 or two years' jail with a minimum six months' licence disqualification.

