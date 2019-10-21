Tougher water restrictions could be on the way

BE WATER-WISE: The Fraser Coast is holding out for rain to avoid tougher water restrictions.

THE Fraser Coast may face tougher water restrictions if there is no decent rain forecast.

While the region's water supplies are still in "good shape”, the Fraser Coast has only received about a quarter of its average rainfall since July 1.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said level one water restrictions were in place

"There is a possibility we will need to introduce tougher water restrictions in coming months,” Cr Seymour said.

Yesterday marked the start of National Water Week, which aims to build awareness around the value of water.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on their water use to avoid bigger bills and delay the introduction of tougher restrictions.

"The last time the Fraser Coast had level two water restrictions was three years ago and it's been more than 12 years since the region had level three water restrictions. This is despite the fact we've had below average rainfall for five of the last six years,” Cr Seymour said.

Cr Seymour said residents could do their bit to help avoid or delay tougher restrictions by continuing to be water-wise.

"This will not only save water, it will save you money,” he said.

"It might be mulching your garden, using a swimming pool cover, or checking regularly for water leaks,” he said.

Lenthalls Dam, which supplies Hervey Bay, is three quarters full and Teddington Weir in Maryborough is about 90 per cent full.