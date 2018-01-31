Toughest competition for rentals in a decade

IF you're looking to rent on the Fraser Coast your history is more important than ever before as vacancy rates drop to an all-time low.

Ashlee Reid, the senior property manager at One Agency Hervey Bay, said it was harder than ever to get a rental property with viewings drawing crowds of potential renters.

"I had 25 people coming through one rental property this week,” Ms Reid said.

"Ending January we only have two available properties.

"We (recently) rented out 11 properties in eight days.”

The latest REIQ data has revealed rental vacancy rates dropped from 2.2 per cent in September to 1.6 per cent in December.

This was similar to the likes of the Gold Coast which was at 1.1 per cent in December.

Ms Reid said there were a lot of overpriced run down properties on the market and those properties in good condition were hard to come across.

"The properties that are well-priced and in good condition are getting snapped up,” she said.

"We're finding a lot of people are putting their properties on the market for sale as well which is contributing to the lower vacancy rates because tenants have to vacate.”

If you're on the market for a rental and you want to be ahead of the game, Ms Reid said it was important to have a good rental history and think of a viewing as if you were going for a job interview.

"Make sure you look respectful and you're courteous rather than demanding,” she said.

"Ensure you're applying for properties you can actually afford.

"We need to provide proof to the owner that renters can afford the property.”

If you're currently renting and looking for somewhere different, Ms Reid said it was important your rental was constantly tidy during inspections and rent was paid on time or ahead.

Back in June 2008, residential vacancy rates were 8.1% on the Fraser Coast.