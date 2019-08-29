TOUR DE BAY: All you need to know about Bay's big bike ride

Mark McDonald, Trevor Dyer and Tony Webster from the Spinners Tri Crew used pedal power to help raise funds for youth homelessness at last year's Tour de Bay.

YOUTH mentoring on the Fraser Coast isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you first see about 300 Lycra-clad cyclists lining up outside of the Hervey Bay Community Centre at 6am.

But for almost a decade, that's the exact reason why hundreds of people will rise early to take part in the Tour de Bay on Sunday, September 22.

Hervey Bay Community Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson said pedal power was used at the annual event to raise about $30,000, which helps keeps Hervey Bay's Reconnect Youth Centre and Youth Mentoring programs running.

"We are one of the highest unemployment areas for youth in Queensland, and finishing school for our region is also 10 per cent below the state average," Ms Stevenson said.

"Our Australian Early Development Sensis for our younger kids puts us in a higher category of vulnerability compared to state and national averages.

"So we have about 40 youth mentor volunteers who go through intense training to make sure they are matched to a young person in a primary school or a high school by the guidance officer, to then go in and meet with them one hour a week, have a chat, keep them on track and make sure that someone is believing in them."

Ms Stevenson said the Reconnect Youth Centre was opened in Hervey Bay two years ago to create a safe place for young people.

"It services the Youth Connect Program which looks after youth homelessness in our area, which is still really high," she said.

Raising more than just a sweat on the ride, Ms Stevenson said entrants can choose from five different routes, catering for all levels of fitness.

There's the popular 5km Walk, Scoot or Ride, the 10km amazing ride, the 25km scenic ride, the 50km The Biking Bruiser or the 100km Centurion.

"It's not a race," she said.

"It caters for everyone in he community so even if you don't ride a bike we have the walk, scoot or ride.

"It's a great day out and particularly the 10km ride, we have family passport and they have a bit of a treasure hunt along the way and families really enjoy that one."

Registrations are being taken now at tourdebay.com.au or on the day.

Rotary Sunrise will cook up a breakfast feast for entrants, which is included in the entry fee.

The event is sponsored by the Bendigo Bank, Hervey Bay RSL and Bradnams Hervey Bay.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

About the Reconnect Youth Centre:

The Reconnect Youth Centre is located at 80 Main St and houses the Reconnect youth homelessness program, Youth Empowerment Program and the Youth Mentoring program. The Reconnect Youth Centre focuses on reconnecting young people to the community through training and employment pathways as well as life skills and mentoring programs. The Youth Mentoring program is school-based which supports young people 7-17 years of age who are experiencing difficulties at school and home and are at risk of disengaging with the education system. The Youth Mentors are volunteers who assist young people to fully participate in the community in positive, constructive and respectful ways by providing youth with support and guidance, through planned relationships through positive role modelling.

Raise more than a sweat in the Tour de Bay:

Participants can choose from five different routes, catering for all levels of fitness.

5km Walk, Scoot or Ride starts at 7.15am. Entry is $10.

This 5km Walk, Scoot or Ride event allows people of all fitness levels to enter - prams, scooters, bikes, wheelchairs, roller blades or if you like you can just walk! This route has a slope down main street near WetSide roundabout, and then its pretty easy going from there on.

This allows and encourages people to step outside for a short time and enjoy what the community views can offer, and all for a great cause.

10km Amazing Ride starts at 7.30am: Entry is $30.

Designed for families and novice cyclists, the Amazing Family Ride is a treasure hunt on wheels that gets all of the family out cycling and exploring the local area by bike. The 10km, fairly flat route encourages family groups to solve riddles and clues about landmarks. Each family is provided an Amazing Ride Passport with questions to be completed along the ride. At the end of the ride all correctly completed passports will go into a draw to win a special fun family outing.

A Family registration is available on the 10km event for $50. A family registration can be made up of up to three children and two adults, each additional child is $10. A cycling adult must accompany children under the age of 16.

25km Scenic Cycle starts at 7am: Entry is $40.

It's no secret that Hervey Bay is one of the most beautiful cities in Australia.

The Scenic Cycle highlights the Hervey Bay Esplanade and takes in some of the most picturesque sights the city has to offer. Enjoy a flat ride with scenic vistas that include Fraser Island, Urangan Pier and Point Vernon.

A cycling adult must accompany children under the age of 16.

50km The Biking Bruiser starts at 6.30am: Entry is $40.

Starting out with a tour of the beautiful Point Vernon, incorporating a few hills, the circular route takes in all that Hervey Bay has to offer.

The course manoeuvres inland from the coast to take in the gorgeous country scenery, before heading towards the Great Sandy Strait and back along the iconic Hervey Bay Esplanade.

100km Centurion starts at 6am: Entry is $55

Not for the faint of hearted - travelling the route of the Biking Bruiser you'll tour beautiful Point Vernon, head inland to take in the country scenery, travel towards the Great Sandy Strait and back along the Hervey Bay Esplanade - and you'll love it so much you'll do it again!

The Centurion ride will be supported by a sweep vehicle.

The last leg:

A band of volunteers will support the cyclists' efforts by providing water and healthy snacks at intervals along the route.

The ride will finish at the Hervey Bay Community Centre where a community breakfast run by Rotary Sunrise Hervey Bay will be in full swing, ready to welcome our intrepid riders.

This year we have introduced an exclusive Tour de Bay medal that can be purchased for $10 each.

Register at tourdebay.com.au and view the extensive route maps ride details. Maps can be uploaded to Map My Ride.