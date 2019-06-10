Travel tax most people don’t know about

TOURISM and aviation bosses have called for an overhaul of a little-known tax charged to every international passenger leaving Australia that reaped more than $1.1 billion last year.

The $60 Passenger Movement Charge (PMC) is added to every ticket of outbound international travellers but sector leaders say the tax, which most travellers don't even know exists, hurts the tourism industry.

They have called for it to be scrapped or spent directly on promoting Australia and improving border services.

Queensland Airports CEO Chris Mills said the airline industry had raised the issue "again and again" as a priority because it directly impacted visitor numbers to Australia.

"Currently the tax works as a deterrent to overseas visitors who compare Australia to its competitor destinations and find that we are more expensive," he said.

"If the PMC was reduced for some of these key, short routes, or it was scrapped entirely, it would have a direct benefit for tourism in Australia."

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said the charge, which replaced the departure tax in 1995, was originally set up to fund specific customs and immigration activities.