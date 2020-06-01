Tourism and businesses look forward as restrictions ease

FRASER COAST Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons is happy to say the Coast’s tourism industry is moving forward with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

From midday June 1, Queenslanders will be able to undertake unlimited travel including overnight stays throughout the entire state in a major easing of COVID-19 restrictions

He said it meant tourism operators could open up quicker and capitalise on the upcoming school holidays.

Mr Simons said the tourism body was hoping for an exemption for marine tour operators to carry more tourists to make such tours economically viable.

He clarified saying this would not change the need for social distancing and hygiene requirements on such boats.

The easing of restrictions means the Fraser Coast can take advantage of the driving tourism market, with the region being situation within driving range of southeast Queensland.

Mr Simons said the tourism group had been working with authorities proactively to meet health obligations.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions would go a long way toward giving the tourism industry a welcome boost.

“The only reason we are able to move forward with our planned Stage Two ahead of the original June 12 date is because Queenslanders have listened to the advice, acted on that advice and done an outstanding job of helping to smash the COVID-19 curve,” the premier said.

“I encourage Queenslanders to take advantage of the easing of rules around intrastate travel.”