Tourism body says 'more work to be done' for Melbourne flights

The region's tourism body has weighed in to the Jetgo controversy, saying they would look for more opportunities to expand the services already using Hervey Bay.

In a statement, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Martin Simons said he was disappointed the service would not be introduced.

"While flights to the Melbourne market certainly remain a goal for the destination, there's still more work to be done in ensuring the underlying demand for those flights,” Mr Simons said.

"There's a vocal and passionate group of locals looking for the Melbourne flights and the delay to the start of flights in July was designed to give people the chance to book and prove the route's viability.

"Unfortunately, the demand was not there in sufficient numbers to make the route viable, even for a trial which the airline was initially prepared to undertake for six months.”

Mr Simons said FCTE had invested funds for a digital marketing campaign supporting the flights, including a launch consumer competition.

"Marketing can top up demand, but it can't create it if there is not a strong underlying desire,” he said.