32°
News

Tourism body says 'more work to be done' for Melbourne flights

Jetgo plane taking off.
Jetgo plane taking off. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

The region's tourism body has weighed in to the Jetgo controversy, saying they would look for more opportunities to expand the services already using Hervey Bay.

In a statement, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Martin Simons said he was disappointed the service would not be introduced.

"While flights to the Melbourne market certainly remain a goal for the destination, there's still more work to be done in ensuring the underlying demand for those flights,” Mr Simons said.

"There's a vocal and passionate group of locals looking for the Melbourne flights and the delay to the start of flights in July was designed to give people the chance to book and prove the route's viability.

"Unfortunately, the demand was not there in sufficient numbers to make the route viable, even for a trial which the airline was initially prepared to undertake for six months.”

Mr Simons said FCTE had invested funds for a digital marketing campaign supporting the flights, including a launch consumer competition.　

"Marketing can top up demand, but it can't create it if there is not a strong underlying desire,” he said.

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast tourism and events hervey bay jetgo

Fraser Coast Chronicle
JETGONE: Low demand leads to Melbourne route cancellation

JETGONE: Low demand leads to Melbourne route cancellation

LOW booking numbers have been blamed for regional airline Jetgo’s decision to cancel direct flights between Hervey Bay and Melbourne.

Puzzle attraction gets tick from TripAdvisor

Pacific Whale Foundation, Hervey Bay whale watching - humpback whales at play. Fraser Island also impresses whale watchers.

Breakout The Room has been given a Certificate of Excellence.

Hervey Bay man accused of sexual assault dies

Hervey Bay courthouse. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle

His case was mentioned in Hervey Bay District Court.

Expressing recovery through art

MEANINGFUL ART: Artists Mark Singho with RFQ staff Tian, Leanne McCarthy and Helen Halford with Cr David Lewis at the exhibition which expresses the recovery of those who've fought mental illness through art.

The exhibition delves into the journey of many people.

Local Partners