TOURISM: Bondi blog boasts of Bay’s charms

THE border between New South Wales and Queensland hasn't even reopened yet, but that doesn't mean tourists down south aren't dreaming of Hervey Bay's beaches.

Travel blog Bondi to Basic has showcased the Fraser Coast city, with a top 10 list of things to do in Hervey Bay.

Number one on top things to do in Hervey Bay was whale watching.

And with the season just a few weeks away from getting underway, there was no better time to reflect on a popular part of the Bay's tourism industry.

Hervey Bay's whale watching experience is one of the most unique in the world, with humpbacks choosing to stay and play in the region's gentle waters on their way along the coast.

Number two was a visit to the region's tourism gem, Fraser Island.

Exploring the world's largest sand island was must while visiting the region.

Exploring the historic Urangan Pier, enjoying a swim at the beach and a visit to Hervey Bay's aquarium Reefworld was also mentioned.

The region's wide array of markets was also part of the region's attraction, the blog said, from the Torquay Beachside Markets to the Maryborough Markets.