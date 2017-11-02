News

Tourism boost on table: how it could help small business

A $36 million proposal for a Regional Tourism Infrastructure and Experience Development Program has been discussed by the State Government.

The program would help small businesses and tourism operators in Hervey Bay and Maryborough with grants of up to $500,000 for regional operators and community groups.

In addition, the State Government announced they would invest an extra $134 million to secure more direct international flights and cruise ships and rejuvenate Great Barrier Reef Island resorts.

