Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BCM Owners Brian and Jill Perry from Quick Cat II Whale watching Hervey Bay pictured in front of one of their vessels. They are celebrating twenty five years in the business. Whale watching Hervey Bay. Pic Megan Slade. Story Kristin Shorten.
BCM Owners Brian and Jill Perry from Quick Cat II Whale watching Hervey Bay pictured in front of one of their vessels. They are celebrating twenty five years in the business. Whale watching Hervey Bay. Pic Megan Slade. Story Kristin Shorten.
Community

Tourism boss pays tribute to man who put Bay on map

Carlie Walker
16th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN you saw Brian Perry behind the wheel of a boat, it was like he was born doing it.

Those were the words of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events deputy chairman Chris Taylor, who paid tribute to the Hervey Bay whale watching pioneer after Brian died this week.

Mr Taylor described Brian as a "true Hervey Bay legend".

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said Brian was a man with vision whose decision to start a commercial whale watching business put Hervey Bay on the map.

"It's grown into Hervey Bay being named the first whale heritage site in the world," he said.

Quick Cat Two's Brian Perry on the new platforn that is ready for some swimming with the whales. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Quick Cat Two's Brian Perry on the new platforn that is ready for some swimming with the whales. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Mr Simons said as well as being a pioneer, Brian had been a leader within the whale watching community.

"He was acknowledged with gratitude by the people who came afterwards," he said.

"His legacy is here to stay and his contribution will always be remembered."

MORE COVERAGE: Legend of Hervey Bay watching industry dies

Brian, who was 72, operated Hervey Bay whale watching vessels with his wife Jill for more than 30 years.

He had been battling health issues since selling the business and retiring in 2019.

Brian died overnight on Wednesday, July 15.

More Stories

fctourism fraser coast hervey bay whale watching
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Legend of Hervey Bay whale watching industry dies

        premium_icon Legend of Hervey Bay whale watching industry dies

        Community Industry pioneer helped make Hervey Bay what it is today

        Privacy fears: Where your licence details could end up

        premium_icon Privacy fears: Where your licence details could end up

        Technology MP says government not transparent about digital driving licence

        ‘Be cautious’: Huge swell may close beaches

        premium_icon ‘Be cautious’: Huge swell may close beaches

        News Surfers and swimmers have been warned of hazardous conditions at Queensland...

        BREAKING: Crews battling blaze near Maryborough

        premium_icon BREAKING: Crews battling blaze near Maryborough

        Breaking Firefighters are working to control the blaze