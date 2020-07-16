Tourism boss pays tribute to man who put Bay on map

BCM Owners Brian and Jill Perry from Quick Cat II Whale watching Hervey Bay pictured in front of one of their vessels. They are celebrating twenty five years in the business. Whale watching Hervey Bay. Pic Megan Slade. Story Kristin Shorten.

BCM Owners Brian and Jill Perry from Quick Cat II Whale watching Hervey Bay pictured in front of one of their vessels. They are celebrating twenty five years in the business. Whale watching Hervey Bay. Pic Megan Slade. Story Kristin Shorten.

WHEN you saw Brian Perry behind the wheel of a boat, it was like he was born doing it.

Those were the words of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events deputy chairman Chris Taylor, who paid tribute to the Hervey Bay whale watching pioneer after Brian died this week.

Mr Taylor described Brian as a "true Hervey Bay legend".

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said Brian was a man with vision whose decision to start a commercial whale watching business put Hervey Bay on the map.

"It's grown into Hervey Bay being named the first whale heritage site in the world," he said.

Quick Cat Two's Brian Perry on the new platforn that is ready for some swimming with the whales. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Mr Simons said as well as being a pioneer, Brian had been a leader within the whale watching community.

"He was acknowledged with gratitude by the people who came afterwards," he said.

"His legacy is here to stay and his contribution will always be remembered."

Brian, who was 72, operated Hervey Bay whale watching vessels with his wife Jill for more than 30 years.

He had been battling health issues since selling the business and retiring in 2019.

Brian died overnight on Wednesday, July 15.