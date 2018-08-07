Tourism boss speaks out after hammer attack at caravan park

AN ATTACK on a couple in their 60s staying at a Hervey Bay caravan park last week shocked the region, raising fears of the implications it could have on our tourism industry.

A man was attacked with a hammer, and his wife subsequently suffered a heart attack.

Both were hospitalised.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons has spoken out after the attack, which happened in the midst of a busy whale watching season.

"We were shocked to learn about the incident and we want to assure people that it's not representative of the experience offered by Hervey Bay as a friendly and safe tourist destination," Mr Simons said.

"Almost all of our caravan parks are full with tourists from around Australia enjoying Hervey Bay's mild winter weather and while extremely serious, the attack appears to have been a random incident."

"It is a police matter and we hope the culprits are apprehended quickly and held accountable for their cowardly actions.

"We are seeking contact with the couple's family to express our sympathy and offer practical support."

Mr Simons said tourists wanting advice on tourist parks should stop at a visitor information centre.