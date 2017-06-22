Tourism: Coast has fastest rate for international visitors

All signs are pointing to the Fraser Coast, and plenty of happy travellers are following them.

Figures released on Wednesday by Tourism Research Australia showed that in the year to March, Queensland recorded bigger increases in visitor numbers and visitor spending than New South Wales.

According to the study a higher percentage of travellers in Queensland visited a beach (31%) or nature park (10%) than any other state.

But Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons was happy to leave the interstate rivalry on the football field, saying it wasn't a competition between the two states and that figures could fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

The Fraser Coast was "doing pretty well", he said, with the fastest growth of any region in Queensland for international visitors.

On the domestic side, visitor numbers were down, however spending had increased by eight per cent, which could be attributed to people having longer stays in the area.

Manager of The Bay Apartments Derek Foulston has no complaints about how the industry is doing.

"We're up 15% on last year's figures," he said.

A long, hot summer without rain had boosted the number of people seeking a seaside holiday, he said, but so too had the variety of events happening in the region.

"I think most businesses will be up," he said.

"That can only get stronger."

Occupancy rates at for The Bay during June are at 85%, well up on the usual 65% figure.

For July numbers are already at an impressive 70% before the month even starts.

Our winter weather is being lapped up by southern visitors.

"I'm not getting any complaints from my interstate guests," he said.

"They're all in the pool."