Tourism company fights to fly over Fraser Island

TOURISM company Yeeha Tours, which operates flights out of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough airports, has been fighting the State Government for about three years to conduct scenic flights at Fraser Island.

They just need a permit.

Their initial application for a commercial activity permit to the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing was knocked back.

Yeeha Tours then sought a review from the tribunal, with the final decision on whether they get a permit yet to be announced.

The company wants to operate year round scenic flights over the Fraser Island recreation area, with a proposed six visits each day.

The department rejected the initial application on the basis that granting the permit would set a precedent to allow more activities of this type on national parks and recreation areas.

The department also considered that the use of an aircraft to view remote sections of the region can be in conflict with on-ground visitors, who are generally in search of peace and quiet.

The department also argued flights may interfere with fauna and wildlife.