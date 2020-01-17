Tourism industry pays its way as visitor numbers soar

A recent survey has shown that tourism numbers and expenditure on the Fraser Coast have given the region a major cash injection.

NEW data has revealed major growth in Fraser Coast tourism over the past three years.

The National Visitor Survey showed a record 804,000 tourists spent an impressive $446-million in the region in the three years to September 2019.

Officials say this reflects an 11 per cent growth in visitor numbers and a 19 per cent increase in visitor expenditure.

Acting tourism industry development minister Grace Grace said the data was the result of a robust strategy to boost local tourism.

"More tourists mean more jobs for locals," said Ms Grace.

She said officials are working hard to attract more tourists because of the knock-on benefits for businesses.

"Tourism is crucial to our economy. By investing in new attractions and growing events, we expect this sector to become even more important for the region in the future," Ms Grace continued.

Meanwhile, a recent International Visitor Survey revealed 239,000 Americans spent $442 million in Queensland over the year.

New Zealand tourists generated $590 million for the Queensland economy.

Japanese numbers were up by 21.3 per cent.