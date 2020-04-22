Tourism industry would take big hit if Bay flights lost

THE tourism industry generated $535 million in direct spending on the Fraser Coast last year.

But that number is set to plummet due to the coronavirus crisis and the potential loss of direct flights from capital cities.

Virgin Australia is the only airline that offers direct flights from Sydney to Hervey Bay Airport.

As the company entered voluntary administration yesterday, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said the direct link to Australia’s largest city was vital to continuing the region’s domestic and international tourism growth.

He said having two airline operators was vital to ensure competitive prices.

Virgin’s Sydney flights and the Brisbane to Hervey Bay service operated by Qantas are both grounded for now but it was hoped they would resume once travel restrictions eased.

Mr Simons said a substantial part of the region’s tourism numbers came from the drive market but conceded there would be heavy competition from other south-east Queensland destinations in that space post the virus.

Still though, he reassured the region the tourism body was primed for what was to come and working on marketing campaigns and with the sector, including whale watching operators, on both the recovery and strategies to work around social distancing should it still be in place during the peak season. In statement Virgin Australia said “administrators will be reviewing our future operations however it is their intention to restructure and refinance the business and bring it out of administration as soon as possible”.