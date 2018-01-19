Tourism operators invited to have their say on workforce

ICONIC WHALES: Thousands of visitors descend on Hervey Bay each year to see the magnificent humpback whales.

ICONIC WHALES: Thousands of visitors descend on Hervey Bay each year to see the magnificent humpback whales.

GETTING the right people with the right skills will be the focus of a tourism forum later this month.

Tourism operators who want to have a say in ensuring regional workforce development is heading in the right direction have been invited to the event in Hervey Bay on January 30.

Jobs Queensland will host the event at Oceans Resort and Spa from 2 to 4pm.

The aim is to develop a Regional Tourism Workforce Plan based on the input from tourism industry participants including accommodation and hospitality providers.

Jobs Queensland chair Rachel Hunter said the plan would outline strategies and actions to develop a local workforce ready to meet the challenges and grasp opportunities.

In September, the release a CSIRO report Growing Opportunities in the Fraser Coast also identified tourism as a growth area in the region.

January meetings are being held with general Fraser Coast industry representatives as well as the tourism sector.

Ms Hunter said the four key themes being discussed at the forum were those identified as being critical to tourism's growth in the region - careers, local workforce, skills and collaboration.

"During consultation for the state-wide plan, industry was clear about what it wanted - 'do-able', realistic recommendations that could be owned by industry in partnership with government and actioned at both a state and local level,"she said.