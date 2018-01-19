Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tourism operators invited to have their say on workforce

ICONIC WHALES: Thousands of visitors descend on Hervey Bay each year to see the magnificent humpback whales.
ICONIC WHALES: Thousands of visitors descend on Hervey Bay each year to see the magnificent humpback whales.

GETTING the right people with the right skills will be the focus of a tourism forum later this month.

Tourism operators who want to have a say in ensuring regional workforce development is heading in the right direction have been invited to the event in Hervey Bay on January 30.

Jobs Queensland will host the event at Oceans Resort and Spa from 2 to 4pm.

The aim is to develop a Regional Tourism Workforce Plan based on the input from tourism industry participants including accommodation and hospitality providers.

Jobs Queensland chair Rachel Hunter said the plan would outline strategies and actions to develop a local workforce ready to meet the challenges and grasp opportunities.

In September, the release a CSIRO report Growing Opportunities in the Fraser Coast also identified tourism as a growth area in the region.

January meetings are being held with general Fraser Coast industry representatives as well as the tourism sector.

Ms Hunter said the four key themes being discussed at the forum were those identified as being critical to tourism's growth in the region - careers, local workforce, skills and collaboration.

"During consultation for the state-wide plan, industry was clear about what it wanted - 'do-able', realistic recommendations that could be owned by industry in partnership with government and actioned at both a state and local level,"she said.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcjobs forum jobs jobs queensland tourism workforce

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

Thieves steal $1000, alcohol, Zooper Doopers from club

Thieves steal $1000, alcohol, Zooper Doopers from club

Alcohol, merchandise and more than $1000 cash were taken from Brothers Maryborough Rugby League Football Club.

Seeing double: Coast sisters among first nursing grads

USC nursing graduand Hayley Coyne.

"We've worked hard to get where we are today.”

Council defends new ranger punished for shooting 20 roos

An former police officer was punished by QPS after 20 kangaroos were slaughtered at Booral.

Man was investigated over mass shooting in 2011.

Female police officer assaulted as car thief resists arrest

Maryborough Police officers looking for an alleged stolen vehicle drove around Granville speaking with residents, businesses and school staff.

Two people are wanted by police over the incident.

Local Partners