Tourism operators targeted with business workshop

TOURISM operators are being encouraged to come together to promote their businesses and the region, with a free workshop to be held in Hervey Bay next month.



The workshop is due to be held on May 8 and will help those employed in the tourism industry work together on packaging and bundling to benefit their businesses.



Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said attendees would learn how to compile packages to improve their customers' overall experience, the importance of setting the right pricing and the most cost-effective ways to promote packages.



"Working together to develop attractive deals that encourage visitors into the region not only benefits an individual operator, but the region as a whole by enticing more people to visit and encouraging them to spend more," he said.



Mr Nardi said bundling was about providing complementary products to travellers and could be as simple as having a link on a website or involve joining forces on a promotion which differed from packaging.



"This is about putting associated products and services together such as flights, transfers, accommodation, meals and activities to form a package deal," he said.



The three-hour workshop will be held from 9am at the Hervey Bay Boat Club and anyone interested should register at eventbrite.com.au/o/fraser-coast-tourism-and-events-6665807297.

