Commitment to build Fraser Island cultural centre

Fraser Island tourism plan for Queensland will include a cultural tourism centre with camping and a bush tucker tour on Fraser Island. Picture: Supplied

A $40 MILLION tourism plan for Queensland will include a cultural tourism centre with camping and a bush tucker tour on Fraser Island.

Across the state, the $40 million dollars will be invested to protect the Great Barrier Reef and other natural assets supporting more than 200 jobs is the Labor Government was re-elected.

The landmark investments will protect our natural wonders while boosting Queensland's tourism and related industries with:

• An innovative $10 million Reef Credits initiative to drive on-ground restoration and environmental market development projects

• A $10 million Reef Assist program working with local councils and organisations

• A new $6 million Great Barrier Reef Island Arks program to deliver eco-tourism and acquire new protected areas

• $3.9 million to develop world-class 'sailing trails' around Townsville and the Whitsundays; and

• $10.1 million for upgrades to National Parks and World Heritage Areas.

Labor Candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said a $2.8 million plan to upgrade World Heritage sites including the development of Central Station on Fraser Island would be a significant boost for eco-tourism in the region.

"K'gari is a tremendous asset for our community, and this project will enhance and attract more visitors to our community," Mr Tantari said.

"That means jobs for local people as part of Queensland's plan for economic recovery when the project gets underway and even more as we open up more for tourists to visit and enjoy."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the economy and the environment went hand-in-hand.

"Our ongoing plan for economic recovery and job creation, following our strong health response to COVID-19, includes protecting the Great Barrier Reef and the employment that it provides," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We know that farmers are dedicated to good environmental management and our $10 million Reef Credits initiative will help them to partner with us to improve the quality of water flowing onto the Reef.

"Our projects supporting eco-tourism, including the upgrades to our National Parks and World Heritage Areas, are a direct investment in jobs and will drive important regional tourism and business opportunities."

Ms Palaszczuk said the $10.1 million in upgrades would include:

• $7.3 million to improve nature-based visitor experiences; and

• $2.8 million for World Heritage Area site improvements.

"This work will benefit Queenslanders who love to visit our spectacular national parks and provide more work for local tradies," the Premier said.

Minister Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said the Reef funding builds on more than $400 million committed by the Palaszczuk Government since 2015.

"That investment is a sign of the importance of the Reef to Queenslanders, Australians, and the thousands of people whose jobs rely on it being healthy and resilient," Ms Enoch said.

"The Reef Credits initiative will help to improve water quality, while also providing new ways to value natural capital and monetise good environmental management."