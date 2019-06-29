TOURISM: Practically perfect Fraser Coast event set to grow

POPPINS FUN: The crowds are set to get into the spirit of the Mary Poppins Festival.

CONTINUING to grow Maryborough's Mary Poppins Festival is one of Fraser Coast Tourism & Events main priorities, according to chief executive Martin Simons.

With the eight-day event beginning on Saturday, Mr Simons said he was anticipating 10 to 15 per cent of people taking part in the event would be from outside the area, with the biggest draw-card to be held on July 6 with A Day in the Park.

The annual event includes attractions such as the Grand Parade and the Great Nanny Race.

Mr Simons said the tourism body wanted to grow every festival, including the popular Relish Food and Wine Festival held earlier this month.

But he said Mary Poppins Festival was a uniquely Maryborough offering, presenting plenty of opportunities to grow the event.

"Opening the Story Bank is another fantastic step in that direction," Mr Simons said.

He said the Story Bank wasn't just about sharing Maryborough as the birthplace of author PL Travers, it was also telling stories of the region.

The event is growing every year.

On Saturday it will kick off the with inaugural Steamfesta and Timeless Mary's Tea and Tiffin Party, starting from 1pm.

Steamfesta will take place in the Victorian-era surroundings of Maryborough's Portside Precinct and Queens Park.

Festivities will include an attempt at the Guinness World Record for the largest number of Steampunk enthusiasts in one place, the firing of the time cannon, an historic engine display, bagpipes and other entertainment.

Then from 5pm to 9pm the Mary Poppins Street Party will get under way in the Portside Precinct and will include a scavenger hunt, mini market, children's rides, street performances, food vans and much more.

Then tomorrow Let's Go Fly a Kite will be held in Queens Park from 10am to 2pm.

Children can decorate their very own Mary Poppins-inspired kite and learn how to fly it.

Kites will be available to purchase in the park along with a colouring-in station for children and families to get creative.

Marc the Joyologist will be providing additional children's entertainment, plus there will be live music to enjoy.