Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POPPINS FUN: The crowds are set to get into the spirit of the Mary Poppins Festival.
POPPINS FUN: The crowds are set to get into the spirit of the Mary Poppins Festival. Contributed
News

TOURISM: Practically perfect Fraser Coast event set to grow

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTINUING to grow Maryborough's Mary Poppins Festival is one of Fraser Coast Tourism & Events main priorities, according to chief executive Martin Simons.

With the eight-day event beginning on Saturday, Mr Simons said he was anticipating 10 to 15 per cent of people taking part in the event would be from outside the area, with the biggest draw-card to be held on July 6 with A Day in the Park.

The annual event includes attractions such as the Grand Parade and the Great Nanny Race.

Mr Simons said the tourism body wanted to grow every festival, including the popular Relish Food and Wine Festival held earlier this month.

But he said Mary Poppins Festival was a uniquely Maryborough offering, presenting plenty of opportunities to grow the event.

"Opening the Story Bank is another fantastic step in that direction," Mr Simons said.

He said the Story Bank wasn't just about sharing Maryborough as the birthplace of author PL Travers, it was also telling stories of the region.

The event is growing every year.

On Saturday it will kick off the with inaugural Steamfesta and Timeless Mary's Tea and Tiffin Party, starting from 1pm.

Steamfesta will take place in the Victorian-era surroundings of Maryborough's Portside Precinct and Queens Park.

Festivities will include an attempt at the Guinness World Record for the largest number of Steampunk enthusiasts in one place, the firing of the time cannon, an historic engine display, bagpipes and other entertainment.

Then from 5pm to 9pm the Mary Poppins Street Party will get under way in the Portside Precinct and will include a scavenger hunt, mini market, children's rides, street performances, food vans and much more.

Then tomorrow Let's Go Fly a Kite will be held in Queens Park from 10am to 2pm.

Children can decorate their very own Mary Poppins-inspired kite and learn how to fly it.

Kites will be available to purchase in the park along with a colouring-in station for children and families to get creative.

Marc the Joyologist will be providing additional children's entertainment, plus there will be live music to enjoy.

More Stories

Show More
fctourism fraser coast maryborough mary poppins tourism
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Z-Pac Theatre stage panels no drama for prisoners

    premium_icon Z-Pac Theatre stage panels no drama for prisoners

    News Prisoners from the Maryborough Correctional Centre are taking centre stage by helping build stage items for a community theatre group

    WEEKEND EVENTS: 11 exciting activities across the Coast

    premium_icon WEEKEND EVENTS: 11 exciting activities across the Coast

    Whats On Your guide to weekend events on the Fraser Coast (June 29-30)

    ONE YEAR ON: Tobruk a haven for marine life

    premium_icon ONE YEAR ON: Tobruk a haven for marine life

    News The wreck is expected to generate more than $1million

    Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

    News Mr O'Brien's vehicle had just come to a stop when it was hit