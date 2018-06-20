TOURISM SOARS: $425M pumped into Coast economy

DOMESTIC tourism was responsible for a record $425 million being pumped into the Fraser Coast economy, new figures reveal.

The latest Tourism Research Australia data reveals a 45 per cent growth in domestic visitor expenditure in the region and a 20 per cent increase in visitor numbers.

It means for the year ending March 2018, at least 718,000 would have visited the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the numbers were a great result for the region.

"Domestic visitors are really the bread and butter of our tourism market," Mr Saunders said.

It follows tourism expenditure records for Queensland being the highest for the tenth year in a row.

According to the data, about 2.18 million domestic overnight visitors injected $16.2 billion into the state's economy over the past year.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said much of the growth in the latest round of data was driven by the holiday market and business sector.

"This data also shows that Queensland remains a favourite destination for Australians, with holiday expenditure increasing in total by 5.5 per cent to a record $7.4 billion," Ms Jones said.

"That's why we're investing an extra $180 million in this term of government to develop new tourism attractions and attract more direct flights to Queensland."