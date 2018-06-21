Tourism stats bring swell of confidence for operators

Hervey Bay tourism operators say there have already been reports of whale sightings off the Fraser Coast.

STRONG tourism figures for the Fraser Coast have given a burst of confidence to the region's tourism operators as they prepare for a busy winter season.

Tourism Research Australia yesterday revealed domestic tourism contributed about $425 million to the Fraser Coast economy for the year ending March 2018.

It accounts for a 45 per cent growth in domestic visitor expenditure in the region and a 20 per cent increase in visitor numbers.

Sam Peaker, who is one of the lead tourism operators on the Fraser Coast, says they're a positive indication for where the region's tourism market is at.

The operator of whale-watching boat Quick Cat II said the numbers were a solid indication the Fraser Coast was in for a busy holiday season.

"A lot of places across Queensland are starting to do whale watching, but they're nothing like Hervey Bay," Mr Peaker said.

"Other operators don't operate in protected waters, and often have problems with swell and weather conditions.

"We have no problems with that being in a marine park and having consistent weather."

But Mr Peaker said more needed to be done to ensure backpackers and roaming travellers stay in the region.

"We need to channel that nice coastal vibe to give travellers what they want, so it's something outside the whale watching we have," he said.

Spirit of Hervey Bay Manager Bobbie Hayter said stronger marketing and better use of social media was needed to help tourism operators capitalise on their markets.

"I hope the figures continue to rise, the more we can promote the Fraser Coast, the better it will be for everyone in town," Ms Hayter said.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said the figures were the best since the period after the global financial crisis, when tourism visitation began to suffer major declines.

"The last high point for Fraser Coast domestic visitation was the year to June 2009 when 701,000 visitors to the region spent $384 million.

"It's been a long recovery but it's great to see record numbers of visitors coming to the Fraser Coast and making such a strong contribution to the local economy," he said.

The increase was on the back of holiday traffic, which was up 13% on the three-year trend to 414,000.

Visits from friends and family of locals was also up 3% to 225,000.