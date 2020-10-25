TOURISM SUPPORT: What candidates have to say

Hervey Bay election candidates have voiced their opinion on supporting the tourism industry in the electorate. Photo: File

Hervey Bay election candidates have voiced their opinion on supporting the tourism industry in the electorate. Photo: File

THE tourism industry is one of Hervey Bay’s big industries and it has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how the Hervey Bay state election candidates have said they will tackle the issue if elected.

Hervey Bay candidates: Steve Coleman for the LNP, Adrian Tantari for the ALP, independent Stuart Taylor, Amy Byrnes for the Animal Justice Party, Damian Huxham for One Nation and Sonja Gerdsen for the Greens.

ALP candidate Adrian Tantari said the Rebuilding Queensland Tourism investment showed the Palaszczuk Government was 100 per cent behind the region’s small businesses.

“The plan is all about jobs and I know local tourism operators will make the most of this opportunity to recover and grow,” Mr Tantari said.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman said he was passionate about tourism, announcing the LNP’s 50 million dollars destination marketing blitz to get Australian tourists back to Queensland’s tourism hot spots.

“We will listen to local industry leaders to ensure a safe road to economic recovery … people are already planning their first post-coronavirus holidays now. We need them to come to Hervey Bay,” he said.

One Nation Candidate Damian Huxham said while the state’s and international borders were closed, “there’s never been a better time to encourage people to visit our region”.

“If elected I would regularly meet with business involved in the tourism industry and listen to their ideas, suggestions to capitalise on the current and future opportunities which will assist them to grow their businesses,” he said.

Greens candidate Sonja Gerdsen said the tourist industry in Hervey Bay would not survive unless action was taken to address the threat of climate change.

“By investing in publicly-owned renewable energy and transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030... Hervey Bay can be a thriving hub for clean energy,” she said.

“We will stimulate our economy and unlock regional tourism through free public transport, an expansion of our bus network, and a greater investment in essential services.”

Independent candidate Stuart Taylor and Animal Justice Party candidate Amy Byrnes have been contacted for comment.