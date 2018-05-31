Menu
Crime

Tourist accused of child sex crimes cleared by jurors

Annie Perets
by
31st May 2018 12:00 AM
A TOURIST, accused of sex crimes on a girl he barely knew while holidaying on Fraser Island, has been cleared by a jury.   

This is despite it being undisputed that the man had introduced himself to the girl and her friend by writing an inappropriate note to them, requesting oral sex.   

Sighs of relief were heard from the defendant and those present in his support in the Hervey Bay District Court yesterday as the verdicts were read out. yesterday.   

The prosecution alleged the Brisbane man exposed a part of his genitals to a girl and touched her genitalia at a party on November 15, 2016.   

His defence team took aim at inconsistencies from the witnesses, with defence barrister Phil Hardcastle claiming the victim "made up" the story for attention.  

The court heard the victim and a friend played a game at a party in which they wrote notes to each other.  

Mr Hardcastle dismissed the man's decision to write the obscene notes and involve himself in the game as alcohol fuelled "stupidity".  

He said despite claiming the accused man gave her a "weird vibe", the alleged victim and her friend continued to hang around him even "jumping on his back" without informing adults of his actions.  

"It's easy to make a complaint, and very difficult for a man to refute them," Mr Hardcastle said.  

The victim described herself as a "drama queen" in a recorded interview.   

