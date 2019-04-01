Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man aged in his 60s was airlifted off Fraser Island after he was bitten by a venomous snake.
A man aged in his 60s was airlifted off Fraser Island after he was bitten by a venomous snake. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Tourist bitten by dangerous snake on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
1st Apr 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOURIST has been bitten by a potentially deadly snake while staying on Fraser Island.

The incident happened about 2am on Monday.

The man, aged in his 60s, was reportedly on the verandah of his island accommodation when he leaned on the railing and was bitten on the hand.

It is believed the reptile was a venomous black whip snake.

The man was treated by paramedics on the island before being transported to the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter, which had landed at Eurong.

The patient was in a stable condition when he was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital.

More Stories

fraser island snake tourist
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Principal speaks out on 'unimaginable' deaths in paradise

    premium_icon Principal speaks out on 'unimaginable' deaths in paradise

    News Counselling will be offered to students at a Sunshine Coast private school today after two Japanese boys drowned on Fraser Island overnight Friday.

    Drowned students had vanished from public tour

    premium_icon Drowned students had vanished from public tour

    News Students vanished from public Fraser Island tour

    Dangerous black spots on Hervey Bay roads set to get upgrade

    premium_icon Dangerous black spots on Hervey Bay roads set to get upgrade

    News The funding has been provided as part of the Black Spot Program.