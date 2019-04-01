Tourist bitten by dangerous snake on Fraser Island

A man aged in his 60s was airlifted off Fraser Island after he was bitten by a venomous snake.

A man aged in his 60s was airlifted off Fraser Island after he was bitten by a venomous snake. RACQ LifeFlight

A TOURIST has been bitten by a potentially deadly snake while staying on Fraser Island.

The incident happened about 2am on Monday.

The man, aged in his 60s, was reportedly on the verandah of his island accommodation when he leaned on the railing and was bitten on the hand.

It is believed the reptile was a venomous black whip snake.

The man was treated by paramedics on the island before being transported to the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter, which had landed at Eurong.

The patient was in a stable condition when he was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital.