South Australian man Roger Berry has gone missing while in Tasmania’s Midlands area.
Police continue search for tourist missing near waterfall

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 8:27 AM

POLICE are this morning searching bushland and walking tracks near Liffey Falls, in Tasmania's Midlands, for a 74-year-old man who has been missing since 1pm Friday.

South Australian man Roger Berry visited Liffey Falls yesterday with his wife and had walked the track on his own. He has not been seen since and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.

Liffey Falls is a popular nature attraction, located southeast of Deloraine.

In a statement this morning, Tasmania Police said Mr Berry may have been on the track looking for a lost wallet.

"Mr Berry was last seen in the Liffey Falls area yesterday around 1pm," the statement said.

"He travelled to Liffey Falls in a Mitsubishi Outlander rental car with his wife where he walked the track near the falls on his own. Mr Berry may have been looking for a lost wallet.

"Mr Berry was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jumper. He is described as having a slim build, grey receding hair and is about 178cm tall."

Anyone with information in relation to Mr Berry's location or may have seen him in the Liffey Falls area yesterday should contact Police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

