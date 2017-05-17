Tourist's holiday on Fraser cut short, rushed to hospital

A YOUNG British tourist had to be airlifted from Fraser Island after a trip with friends.

The male, in his 20s, suffered a neurological condition while camping.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to pick up the patient on Tuesday night, arriving on the island just before midnight.

The crew airlifted the patient from Happy Valley to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

This latest transport contributed to RACQ LifeFlight Rescue making a record number of missions to Fraser Island during this financial year to date, exceeding the number of missions in 2015-2016 with over a month to go in the financial year.

"There are a number of contributing factors making this a record year for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue missions to Fraser Island," LifeFlight chief operating officer Brian Guthri said.

"Retrieval Services Queensland - the State Government service that tasks all aeromedical assets around Queensland - has been sending us on more missions due to the increased availability of the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

"We also have increased fleet capability for the Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast area with the addition of the state-of-the-art AW139 helicopter at our Sunshine Coast base.

"People think they might not ever need our service, but whether you're a local or an interstate or overseas tourist, you have that peace of mind that RACQ LifeFlight Rescue will be there when you need us most."