Tourists soak up sun as Coast warms up

COOLING OFF: Skipping winter at home and adjusting to the Aussie sun are backpackers, Daphne and Kelly Vyn from the Netherlands and Jordan Bodner from canada. Valerie Horton

AS THE Fraser Coast prepares for another hot week, the warm temperatures are a welcome change to Canadian Jordan Bodner.

"At home, it's about -10 degrees," he said.

"I definitely prefer this type of weather."

Stopping in at Hervey Bay while on his Australian journey, Jordan spent his Christmas playing in sand rather than the snow.

Like many others, Jordan will be visiting the beach to escape the heat with temperatures in Hervey Bay and Maryborough set exceed 30 degrees.

There is a possible chance of showers today but the rest of the week is expected to be sunny.

Jordan said he had one tip for other tourists planning on travelling to Australia.

"Pack less clothes," he said. "You just don't need them."

