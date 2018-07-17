TOURISTS UNPLUGGED: Ongoing power problems plague park

POWER PROBLEMS: Travellers Bill Hudson and Ken Whiting will leave town early as their site is shut down for maintenance.

THEY'VE come to Hervey Bay from different corners of Australia but some grey nomads will have their winter retreat cut short due to ongoing power issues.

This will allow the council to undertake a major upgrade of the Torquay Beachfront Tourist Park's electrical system from June 30.

For safety reasons, those staying at impacted sites will have to leave before then.

A council worker hand-delivered apologetic notices to those impacted, even offering to relocate the displaced travellers or reimburse those who didn't wish to move parks.

A group of impacted travellers told the Chronicle the disruption would end their local stay. Many are regulars who return to the park year after year, including Ballarat man Ken Whiting.

Mr Whiting, who has chosen Hervey Bay to escape the Victorian cold for the past 12 years, said he would return home a few weeks too soon and others would do the same.

"I love this park, and it's great view and location,” Mr Whiting said.

"Some of us are leaving weeks before we had planned, and that's a lot of money going from the economy.”

Mr Whiting said he was concerned the power issue was a result of poor maintenance at the park.

He said the group of inconvenienced travellers were mostly made up of pensioners and self-funded retirees who did not want the bother of packing up and shifting.

Among them is South Australian Dennis Smith who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

The electrical system upgrade will leave the sites powerless for six weeks.

But the council insists the works are necessary.

"Following receipt of qualified advice it has been determined that it is not possible to safely reconnect electricity to the amenities block or the camp kitchen, prior to a full replacement of the underground electrical infrastructure,” the letter reads.

"We appreciate that the supply interruptions have been an inconvenience and are grateful for your understanding that this is out of our control.”