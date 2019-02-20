Menu
TRAFFIC BLITZ: The second line in the methamphetamine window is barely visable but it's enough to indicate the presence of the drug.
TRAFFIC BLITZ: The second line in the methamphetamine window is barely visable but it's enough to indicate the presence of the drug. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail Carolyn Archer
Tow truck driver claimed 'no drug issue'

A TOW truck driver who was busted with methamphetamines in his system claimed he doesn't have a drug problem.

However, Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale disagreed after reading his criminal record which had convictions for possessing drugs and utensils.

Michael Robert Garth pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Garth had come to him to see if he was eligible for a restricted licence, but due to a conviction in 2016, he was not.

Mr McGowran said Garth claimed that since the 2016 intercept, he had been pulled over by the same police officer 10 times and "most of the time, he was obeying the law".

Garth was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

