Towie turns into racer to watch

Sam Grundy's 'Hervey Bay Tilt Tray Hire' Super Sedan racecar drifting round the bend of Maryborough Speedway in the lead up to the Super Sedan event this weekend. Cody Fox

THE feeling is indescribable.

All Sam Grundy can hear when he grips his sedan's wheel is the roar of the engine.

All he can see is the expanse of Maryborough speedway's circular track before him, tinged slightly red from being freshly resurfaced.

From the driver's seat, the Hervey Bay local is oblivious to the 1,500 strong crowd cheering.

But that doesn't mean the adrenaline of competition doesn't affect him.

"In terms of danger, horse riding is worse than Super Sedans, even though I have about 700 more horses in this baby,” Sam said, slapping the black hood of his high-powered Hervey Bay Tilt Tray Hire race car to emphasise his point.

The 29-year-old has always loved motor sport and began racing almost a decade ago.

Local driver Sam Grundy is hoping to come away with a win in the super sedans this weekend. Cody Fox

From cutting his teeth in street sedans, it wasn't long before the power of the Super Sedans called him to move up to the class.

"I like this class because it is the neatest,” he said.

"The guys seem to look after their kit a lot more.

"I do it because I enjoy it, it's fun and it's really that simple.”

Racing is in Sam's blood.

His father was a well-known face at the Toowoomba speedway before Sam was born.

Now, carrying on the family legacy, Sam has brought home a few heat wins but is still chasing the ultimate prize.

"I set the third fastest time in Toowoomba last Saturday which was a good achievement,” he said.

"I was the development series leader last season.

"I would love to have a home-ground win this week-end but there are quality drivers at every meet so we will see how we go.”

When he's not on the dirt track avoiding spin-outs, Sam's day job is helping others out of car problems.

A tilt tow truck is his work wheels and the inspiration for the name of his black and red race machine.

"My pit crew are great,” he said.

"I have about five crew who help me out at meets. A big thanks to Tim Cozens, Rowan Shilleto, Shannon Beacham and Brian and Gary Grundy.”

A humble man of few words, Sam said he couldn't accurately describe the feeling he had when he was behind the wheel.

"It is breath-taking,” he said.

"The adrenaline just takes over.”

The V8 Super Sedan class runs Chevy engines ranging from 350-361 cubic inches.

"I encourage everyone to come down this weekend and watch the carnage and some awesome racing of course,” Sam said.

"Watching the racing was how I got into it so hopefully we inspire the next generation of drivers as well.”