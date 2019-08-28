Towies drag anything they can get their hands on

Planes, tractors, boats, trailers and excavators are all retieved as a part of Clayton's Towing's wide-ranging services.

ARMED with nearly half a century of expertise, Clayton's Towing isn't the average vehicle recovery service.

Planes, tractors, boats, trailers and excavators are all retrieved as a part of their wide-ranging services.

After "worldwide" success on the small screen, the Nambour-based business is back in the spotlight, with Towies Season 2 airing now.

The show's first 10 episodes were judged a success after airing on television in 2017.

General manager Mike Clayton said having the cameras around was "daunting" at first.

"Now we don't notice them," Mr Clayton said.

"But we aren't actors, so they (camera crew) have had to learn to move fast.

"There's no cuts, no take twos, it is as it is.

"What you see is what you get.

"Even if we stuff up."

Next year marks 50 years since Bill Clayton (Mike's dad) started the business with one truck and a "couple of chains and timber".

These days Towies is screened with Channel 7 and streaming giant Netflix - showing off the industry's "new dimensions" and colourful characters.

"We have a lot of personalities involved," Mr Clayton said.

"A lot of our team show up well on TV, from Jimbo (Houlihan) who is an old school towie, Aaron (Delnido) who doesn't mix his words, and the Red Barren (Glenn Conway) who is the class clown.

"My dad gets on a bit, and so does my daughter."

He said the success had attracted almost daily feedback from fans around the world emailing in.

Episodes run for 30 minutes and air every Tuesday night on the 7Mate channel from 8.30pm.