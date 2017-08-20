Town and Country decorates 2nd shop

SIP Espresso Bar owner Eliza Higham (back) thanks her staff Kirrah Rattray and Amy Phillipison (front) for the success of the newly-opened Alice St store.

WHEN Peter Kalbfell said SIP Espresso Bar owner Eliza Higham would be coming back for more - he wasn't wrong.

The Town and Country Community Options shed facilitator has once again helped with the decor at the new espresso bar, building tables and storage box chairs.

The bar which opened five weeks ago is the only small business in Maryborough to have two locations.

Eliza said Peter and the guys were fantastic.

"They are easy and local and we are supporting their business,” she said.

"Nothing is ever a problem - I like that about them.

"They are also quick and cheap and Peter is great to work with plus I would rather support local.”

Other local suppliers include Dairy Farmers and Christen's Gingerbread.

Eliza said she saw an opportunity to open the second shop and work with the centre's other retailers.

"It's a busy street, great location and the centre is really busy - the IGA and they have a fantastic bakery here.

"So people who want lunch can grab something from the bakery or IGA, grab a coffee and eat it here.

"There is also great parking, and again we are out of town a bit.”

The barista said she has also found a new customer base with the new location not effecting the Walker St store which still remains open.

Still offering the same quality service at the Walker St SIP Espresso Bar are Cailyn Roberts and Thor Olsen. contributed

"I'm shocked - to put it in perspective we have more than a hundred new loyalty cards.

"Because we have fantastic staff we have been able to trial this second shop and it has worked.

"We have not moved, we just have a second store.

"I also feel the Alice St centre's traffic has increased.”

The loyalty cards offers the eighth cup for free. They also offer pre-paid cards.

The new store still offers the same coffee, herbal teas, biscuits and gluten-free snacks.

Eliza now employs four staff including baristas.

WHERE TO ORDER PALLET PRODUCTS

Town and Country Community Options at 75 Lennox St, Maryborough build everything from lounges, picture frames to garden chairs and planter boxes.

They also have been providing services and support to people with disabilities since 1996.

To order or for more information phone 4123 6288.

WHERE TO SIP

SIP Espresso Bar has two great locations at 198 Walker St and Shop2, 266 Alice St, Maryborough.

They are open from 5.30am-1.30pm, six days a week.

To order your takeaway coffee from Walker St phone 0473 475 799 or Alice St phone 0458 606 871.