Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOWER OF POWER: Carol Amif , Jill Matthews and Tania Dun at the Maaroom Caravan Park where they finally have reliable mobile coverage.
TOWER OF POWER: Carol Amif , Jill Matthews and Tania Dun at the Maaroom Caravan Park where they finally have reliable mobile coverage.
News

Town is upwardly mobile

by SUE SEARLE
8th Nov 2018 12:20 AM

MAAROOM Caravan Park manager Tania Dun no longer has to strike crazy poses in search of that once-elusive "S for super slow service spot” of mobile telephone reception.

More importantly, memories of the frustration of poor reception when two of her permanent tenants were felled with life-threatening health issues - one man with a heart attack and another with a stroke - should never reoccur.

The Maaroom residents are among the thousands of rural and regional Queenslanders now benefiting from state-of-the-art mobile coverage and ready to embrace future technologies with Telstra reaching a major milestone in its $2.2 billion rollout of the Mobile Black Spot Program (MBSP) in the state.

To mark the activation of the 100th Queensland mobile base station, Telstra Regional general manager May Boisen, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders joined relieved locals online yesterday.

Ms Dun shared vivid memories of the locals fending off feisty midge attacks as they wandered around waving their mobile phones in the air.

And her business is set to boom.

"Maaroom is a major fishing community and when people ring up they ask, 'is it good fishing?'.

"I say yes and do you have mobile reception?

"Now I can say yes to that too!”

Regional manager Mrs Boisen said Telstra acknowledged the needs of the community.

"Whether it is the local caravan park taking a credit card payment, streaming high-quality video content or a farming app to keep track of cattle, increased mobile coverage is a high priority for people and businesses in rural and regional Australia.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay hospital's technology earns world-class standard

    premium_icon Bay hospital's technology earns world-class standard

    News Paitents at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital can recuperate a little easier knowing they are being cared for with the latest in world-class technology

    • 8th Nov 2018 12:49 AM
    Former Olympic hopeful in court over cross-dressing break-in

    premium_icon Former Olympic hopeful in court over cross-dressing break-in

    Crime 'It takes hold of him in a bad way'

    • 8th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Aged care worker fired after stealing

    premium_icon Aged care worker fired after stealing

    Crime The grandmother fronted court.

    • 8th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    State’s first cannabis oil ready to roll

    premium_icon State’s first cannabis oil ready to roll

    Health The first plants are now being grown

    Local Partners