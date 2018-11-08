Town is upwardly mobile

TOWER OF POWER: Carol Amif , Jill Matthews and Tania Dun at the Maaroom Caravan Park where they finally have reliable mobile coverage.

MAAROOM Caravan Park manager Tania Dun no longer has to strike crazy poses in search of that once-elusive "S for super slow service spot” of mobile telephone reception.

More importantly, memories of the frustration of poor reception when two of her permanent tenants were felled with life-threatening health issues - one man with a heart attack and another with a stroke - should never reoccur.

The Maaroom residents are among the thousands of rural and regional Queenslanders now benefiting from state-of-the-art mobile coverage and ready to embrace future technologies with Telstra reaching a major milestone in its $2.2 billion rollout of the Mobile Black Spot Program (MBSP) in the state.

To mark the activation of the 100th Queensland mobile base station, Telstra Regional general manager May Boisen, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders joined relieved locals online yesterday.

Ms Dun shared vivid memories of the locals fending off feisty midge attacks as they wandered around waving their mobile phones in the air.

And her business is set to boom.

"Maaroom is a major fishing community and when people ring up they ask, 'is it good fishing?'.

"I say yes and do you have mobile reception?

"Now I can say yes to that too!”

Regional manager Mrs Boisen said Telstra acknowledged the needs of the community.

"Whether it is the local caravan park taking a credit card payment, streaming high-quality video content or a farming app to keep track of cattle, increased mobile coverage is a high priority for people and businesses in rural and regional Australia.”