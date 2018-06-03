TOWN PROUD: Speedway thrives in the state's motorsport Mecca

Maryborough Speedway, taken with the Chronicle's drone earlier this year.

Maryborough Speedway, taken with the Chronicle's drone earlier this year. Matthew McInerney

THERE is no better place to be in Queensland for a motorsport fan than the Heritage City, Maryborough.

The town and motorsport go hand-in-hand.

Specifically, Maryborough Sporting Car Club has built a six-decade (and counting) history at the Maryborough Showground and, it's better-known home of the past 50 years, the Speedway.

The club celebrated its 60th anniversary earlier this year, during a season in which the Tinana venue hosted multiple state and national titles.

The variety of events, from two to four wheels and covering almost all facets of speedway driving, proved why Maryborough has a rightful claim to be the state's motorsport hotspot.

Speedway president Wayne Moller happily highlights how the Heritage City has supported the club.

Average crowd figures regularly outstrip those in Brisbane and Toowoomba, locations many would expect would benefit from the higher population base of our southern cousins, and much of that, Moller said, has to do with the rapport the town and club have built over the years.

"We get a lot of support from the town and its businesses,” Moller said. "Speedway couldn't survive without local business support.

"The events we run and the competitors we bring into town put back into the community.”

Moller cited a decade-old study which showed the average speedway attendee put more than $200 back into the town.

Multiply that by the 1500 attendees and the number of events - the crowd number is even bigger at three-day national titles and events like the monster trucks - and it is tough to imagine what things would be like without Speedway.

"You just have to look at other towns where speedway has dropped off or come back.

"Maryborough is a motorsport oriented town, and it goes to show how well the region supports it.”

The venue is into its "off-season”, where karts, bikes and burnouts drivers take over the track before the return of sedans, 500s, modlites and wingless in October.