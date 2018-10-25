Towns turning a new corner, residents claim

NOTED IMPROVEMENT: Nevio and Heather Santi say rural towns are looking better since council turned it's attention to them.

THERE'S still work to be done but things may just be a turning a corner in the Fraser Coast's outer-lying towns.

Improvements to smaller towns were yesterday noted by regular Tiaro visitors Nevio and Heather Santi of Granville who have lived on the Fraser Coast for 17 years and yesterday travelled south for the council meeting.

It could be indicative of a change in attitude towards the Fraser Coast Regional Council since it started hosting meetings in outer-lying towns last year.

Looking around Tiaro, Mr Santi said it was hard to fault any major problems with the council's work.

"These places are in constant need but a lot of work has been done as of late to improve places like this,” Mr Santi said.

"There has been a lot going on in some of these outer-lying regions... things like roadworks have been particularly good.”

But the pair said more could still be done, saying the council needs to capitalise on better opportunities for the smaller towns.

Tiaro Chamber of Commerce president Darryl Stewart said there needed to be a better focus on infrastructure and tourism for places like Tiaro.

"The initiative shown by the council to have the meeting here was commendable, as it shows they haven't forgotten Tiaro exists,” Mr Stewart said.

"But we've got to grow our rural and regional areas and this council has not been too good at that since amalgamation.

"It needs infrastructure, the council has got to come along and help us with getting jobs here.

"Tourism is also far more than Hervey Bay, Fraser Island and the whale industry.”