Three men charged on separate historic sex crimes

THREE men have been arrested this week by Townsville detectives following extensive investigations into unrelated historical sex offences.

Detectives from the Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit (CPIU) travelled to Gympie and Hervey Bay to track down the alleged offenders following months of investigative work.

The Bulletin spoke exclusively to detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles, officer in charge of the CPIU about the cases...

CASE 1...

IN 2010 a young boy was allegedly sexually assault by his mothers boyfriend in their Townsville home.

The boy was just six at the time, when police will allege a 40-year-old man took him into a bedroom in the family home and sexually assaulted him. In 2017, aged 13, the teenager approached police, who this week arrested the alleged offender in Gympie and charged him with indecent dealing of a child under 16.

Sen-Sgt Miles said police would allege the sexual assault was followed up by ongoing physical abuse over a number of months.

"We arrested a 40-year-old male in Gympie and he was charged with one count of indecent dealing of a child under 16," he said

"We will allege the offence occurred in during the first six months of 2010 here in Townsville. The child was the son of the defendant's former girlfriend.

"The victim indicated to detectives that when he was six-years-old, the suspect had taken him to a bedroom and had sexually assaulted him.

"He also indicated that he had been the subject of ongoing physical abuse over a number of months at the hands of the same offender."

He said detectives tracked the man to Gympie where he was interviewed and subsequently charged and is due to face court there on March 5.

CASE 2...

MORE than 20 years ago a young girl was subjected to years of abuse from the ages of seven to 12. She was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by her stepbrother.

In mid-2017, in her late 20s, the woman went to Townsville detectives who launched a major investigation before arresting a 35-year-old man this week in Hervey Bay.

Police will allege she was raped as a young girl between 1997 and 2002 the young girl was raped, assaulted and fed drugs by her stepbrother, 12 years her senior, at locations including Logan, Townsville and Redcliffe.

"Over a number of years the victim was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assaults at the hands of her stepbrother … including penetrative offences and the supply of drugs to the child.

"That was a challenging investigation, given the offending dates back some years and we had to speak to a vast number of witnesses to gather the necessary evidence to support those charges, while identifying crime scenes and locations where the offences have happened."

The man has been charged with six counts of rape, 16 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, common assault and the supply of drugs to a minor. He is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on March 15.

CASE 3...

A FATHER has been charged with the alleged rape of his adult daughter following a five-month investigation.

It will be allege the 67-year-old man raped his sick daughter after asking if she wanted him to make her feel better.

Sen-Sgt Miles said detectives arrested and charged the man after the alleged offence in October last year, this week.

"It will be allege the woman was sick and the offender came into her room and offered to make her feel better.

"He has then allegedly forced himself onto her and had sex with her against her will.

"The offence happened in October 2017 and was reported to us shortly thereafter and an investigation was undertaken."

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 5.