Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
News

Jail in lockdown, staff walk off job after incident

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Mar 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOWNSVILLE jail is in lockdown and prison officers have walked off the job after a colleague was pricked by a syringe today.

The Courier-Mail has been told the officer was assaulted by a prisoner, possibly in an exercise yard.

Together Union industrial service director Michael Thomas said it followed an assault of two officers yesterday who received facial injuries and bruising after finding drug paraphernalia and a makeshift weapon in a cell.

"Townsville members are outside the centre as we speak," he said.

"The prison is in lockdown.

"There is significant concern about their safety and steps are being considered across the state."

Prison officers have called for further safety measures including more staff at the state's overcrowded jails.

Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan

They say the number of assaults is increasing because of the increasing population and prisoners being forced to "double up" or share a cell.

Comment has been sought from Queensland Corrective Services.

More Stories

editors picks queensland crime queensland prisons

Top Stories

    Man, 28, comes forward as the train masturbator

    premium_icon Man, 28, comes forward as the train masturbator

    Crime The manhunt was sparked when a woman allegedly saw a man performing a sexual act on himself during a train ride on Tuesday.

    • 28th Mar 2019 6:43 PM
    Why are job vacancies trundling along in Qld?

    premium_icon Why are job vacancies trundling along in Qld?

    Business The latest data shows job vacancies are going down

    • 28th Mar 2019 6:25 PM
    Mural restored after graffiti wiped away at special school

    premium_icon Mural restored after graffiti wiped away at special school

    News He said it took about half an hour to remove the graffiti.

    • 28th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    ‘I bet you were raped and you f***ing deserved it’

    premium_icon ‘I bet you were raped and you f***ing deserved it’

    Crime Threats over fight for revenge porn law change