Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Anderson steals the ashes of his ex-girlfriend’s mother.
Nathan Anderson steals the ashes of his ex-girlfriend’s mother.
Crime

Man steals the ashes of ex-girlfriend’s mother

by SAM BIDEY
20th Mar 2019 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE man spent Valentine's Day stealing the ashes of his ex-girlfriend's mother.

Nathan Anderson, 28, was on a domestic violence order prohibiting him from contacting his ex-partner or attending her address when he ransacked her home on February 14.

Anderson pleaded guilty to burglary and breaching the domestic violence order three times when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

Magistrate Steven Mosch said Anderson was confronted by a man inside the female victim's home about 8am.

The court heard Anderson attempted to convince the man he had permission to be there but quickly left.

Mr Mosch said the man found a knife on the ground and soon after Anderson returned asking for the blade.

When the woman returned home she found her room in disarray.

"The bedroom had been ransacked and her mother's ashes, along with a number of other objects were missing," Magistrate Mosch said.

"There was a damaged pillow that could have been torn by a knife.

"(The complainant said) her wardrobe smelt like urine, leading to the suggestion that you urinated in it."

Police raided Anderson's home in the days following the burglary and discovered several items belonging to the victim, including her mother's ashes.

"Fortunately they were recovered," Mr Mosch said.

Defence lawyer Tracy Brown said he client and the complainant had been involved in a long-term toxic relationship.

There was no suggestion Anderson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the offence but the court heard he had a history of drug relating offending.

He had also attempted to call the woman a number of times in the days leading up to the burglary, including 12 calls in the space of less than three hours.

Anderson had been behind bars for a month prior to being sentenced to nine months jail.

He was released and will serve the next eight months on parole.

More Stories

Show More
ashes theft crime townsville court

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast councillor's controversial post about massacre

    premium_icon Fraser Coast councillor's controversial post about massacre

    News 'Regardless of who does it and under what name it's done, it's not acceptable.'

    Point Vernon man fears for kids after fighting off kangaroo

    premium_icon Point Vernon man fears for kids after fighting off kangaroo

    News He was never afraid of the animals - up until this week.

    CONCERN: Easter fears for Fraser Island's dingoes

    premium_icon CONCERN: Easter fears for Fraser Island's dingoes

    News Two dingoes left in pack involved in serious attack

    DRIVE-THROUGH COFFEE: New stop in Bay for coffee lovers

    premium_icon DRIVE-THROUGH COFFEE: New stop in Bay for coffee lovers

    News Its vibrant staff were all smiles as the cafe launched to the public