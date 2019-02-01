Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Weather

Elderly man rescued from inundated home

by Jacob Miley
1st Feb 2019 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been carried to safety by police officers after his Railway Estate property began to take on water.

Police responded to the incident on Railway Avenue just before 10am Friday.

It is understood about a foot of water was flowing through the man's home.

Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds


A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man, believed to be in his 90s, was taken to a family member's car nearby.

Severe weather warnings remain current for Townsville and surrounding areas, with the region on high alert for significant flash flooding.

editors picks qld floods townsville

Top Stories

    New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    premium_icon New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    Health NOW 22 million Australians will have My Health Record — but most medical specialists can’t use it and cybersecurity experts have issued a new warning.

    • 1st Feb 2019 2:34 PM
    Squeezing in a break to help community

    premium_icon Squeezing in a break to help community

    Community Fraser Coast businessmen donate

    • 1st Feb 2019 2:11 PM
    First of 67 trains to be repaired arrives at Downer

    premium_icon First of 67 trains to be repaired arrives at Downer

    Community Sneak peek into six-year project

    • 1st Feb 2019 1:51 PM
    GRAPHIC: CCTV of deadly attack on kangaroo joey

    premium_icon GRAPHIC: CCTV of deadly attack on kangaroo joey

    News Sanctuary staff are at the Maryborough courthouse for the sentence