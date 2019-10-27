Menu
Man in hospital after crashing into tree

by KATE BANVILLE
27th Oct 2019 10:49 AM
A MAN in his 20s was transported to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition after crashing into a tree overnight.

The single vehicle crash occurred about 5.40pm yesterday on Emerson Street at Town Common in Townsville.

Critical care paramedics treated the male in his 20s for serious injuries before he was transported to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

Acting District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick said the driver's condition has since been downgraded.

"There were initial concerns of serious injuries but a medical update has confirmed they are non life threatening," he said.

Snr Sgt Warrick said Townsville police would be investigating whether speed or other factors were to blame for the crash.

"We're investigating whether other substances are at play," Snr Sgt Warrick said.

It's understood there were no other passengers in the car.

The man remains in Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

