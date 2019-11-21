Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
Crime

Prison officer stood down as ‘unfit for duty’

by JACOB MILEY
21st Nov 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville prison officer has been suspended over allegations of being "unfit for duty".

The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.

The allegations include being unfit for duty and derelict in duties at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," the statement said.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability."

crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Liar, liar, pants on hire! Drugs came with ‘borrowed’ undies

        premium_icon Liar, liar, pants on hire! Drugs came with ‘borrowed’ undies

        News A man who was busted hiding ice in his underpants told police he didn’t know the pants contained the drugs, because he was only “borrowing” them.

        Piglets allegedly stolen from farm found in Maryborough home

        premium_icon Piglets allegedly stolen from farm found in Maryborough home

        News Inquiries are continuing to locate the remaining piglets

        'Criminals with morals' ransack M'boro sports club

        premium_icon 'Criminals with morals' ransack M'boro sports club

        Crime Crooks broke into a sports club and left an odd hand-written note