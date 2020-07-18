Sarah bales up farmer for love on television

Attracted by the rugged manliness of farmer, a young lass has thrown herself into a reality TV show to find love.

Attracted by the rugged manliness of farmer, a young lass has thrown herself into a reality TV show to find love.

Attracted by the rugged manliness of farmer, a young Townsville lass has thrown herself into a reality TV show to find love.

Personal trainer Sarah Gale, 27, will be one of 40 women vying for the affection of five farmers in the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Ms Gale moved to Townsville from Mount Isa last year.

Having been single for a few years she entered the popular reality TV show to win over the heart of farmer Harry.

The 28-year-old grapes, cotton and sheep farmer from Goolgowi, NSW, describes himself as a affectionate and family orientated.

"I thought with farmer boys they are down to earth, they're manly and they know how to care of a woman," Ms Gale said

"I could just tell from the few videos that he had a good sense of humour and a good vibe."

Sarah Gale, owner Sarah Gale fitness pictured at her Ingham Road headquarters. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Ms Gale said she did not have a specific type of man, but had reached the point in her life where she was trying to find what she was looking for.

A far stretch from the traditional way of meeting new people, Farmer Wants a Wife is a whole new ball game for Ms Gale.

"I really love new experiences and challenges, and I thought why wouldn't you give it a go," she said.

"I think it's a wonderful life experience you can't say no to.

"Farmer Wants a Wife is actually more about finding love and I feel The Bachelorette is more about drama."

Season 10 of Farmer Wants a Wife starts on Sunday, July 26.

The show has been a hugely successful reality dating franchise around the world, leading to nine marriages and 19 children in Australia.

Originally published as Townsville sweetheart bales up farmer for love