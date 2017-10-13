Ice and toxic love blamed for Bay mum's downward spiral

A COUNTRY girl who grew up caring for horses turned to crime after falling in love with a man "known to police."

Meth addict Alisha Anne Smith, 35, has been in jail since May after being arrested for failing to comply with a probation order. The mother-of-four from Pialba pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court this week to 17 charges.

Judge Michael Shanahan described her crimes as "having the flavour of drug offences", which included drug possession, theft, fraud, wilful damage and obstructing police.

Defence Barrister Don MacKenzie said last year, Smith and a man she was in a relationship were "living in caravan parks, using ice, moving around and committing petty crimes together."

In one incident, Smith stole an air-conditioning unit from another caravan and placed it into her own.

Later, she smashed a window of someone else's caravan.

Crown Prosecutor Natalie Lima said Smith's crime spree included stealing a donation tin from a Hervey Bay hotel, taking other people's credit cards, and stealing an iPhone from a taxi.

"She sold the phone to an associate for $50 but it was returned to her because it was locked," Ms Lima said.

"On the 18th of May, police located the defendant in a public bar of a Hervey Bay hotel where she was arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant."

Smith was charged with obstructing a police officer after she gave a false name. Mr MacKenzie said Smith, who was born in New South Wales, had "prospered in custody" gaining about 20kg in weight.

"She fell into (drug) addiction after falling in love with a man known to police," Mr MacKenzie said.

"She wants to resolve issues with her parents, and start a business breaking horses."

Judge Shanahan sentenced Smith to 18-months imprisonment, to be released on parole next month..