TOXIC MOZZIES: Ross River Virus carriers confirmed on Coast

MOSQUITOES carrying the dangerous Ross River Virus have been confirmed on the Fraser Coast.

This is after trapping carried out by the Wide Bay Health Unit in coastal areas returned positive results.

The discovery has prompted warnings from the WBPHU reminding the community to take active steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Wide Bay Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said Ross River virus was one of the most common causes of mosquito-borne diseases in Wide Bay.

"It wasn't entirely surprising to discover mosquitoes carrying the virus, because the recent warm weather and high tides make breeding conditions ideal," Dr Young said.

"While we have discovered these mosquitoes with Ross River, year-to-date notifications for humans with both Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses remain low, with five and one case each respectively.

"However, the favourable breeding conditions, together with the confirmed presence of virus in mosquitoes, indicates that the community should take measures to avoid mosquito bites."

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard knows the impact of Ross River Virus all too well.

He tested positive two years ago and has continued to suffer aching joints and pains, lethargy and headaches.

He believes he caught the virus locally.

"Look it can happen anywhere and it's just plain bad luck if you do get it," he said.

"The best way to describe it is you can have an early night and still wake up tired.

"The most frustrating thing is that you can't do the same things as before and I was quite an active person.

"For example in the mornings I will go for a walk and need a little nap before I got to work.

"I've tried lots of different things to assist with it but the important thing is to keep positive.

"I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

Blood tests are needed to confirm diagnosis and there are no specific treatments for either virus.

Dr Young said there were a number of precautionary steps people could take to discourage mosquitoes around their home and to protect themselves from bites.

"People can discourage mosquitoes around the home by removing stationary water they may breed in - whether that's buckets, pot plant bases, tyres or a poorly maintained fish pond or swimming pool," she said.

"If you have a water tank, check its screening is adequate and still in place, and ensure that you regularly empty any containers or items around your home that hold water.

"You can also avoid or reduce the likelihood of a bite by wearing loose, light-coloured and long-sleeved clothing; applying insect repellent on exposed areas; having insect spray available when needed and ensuring insect screens on doors and windows are in good condition."

Anyone with symptoms that last more than a day or two should see their doctor.

For further information, visit www.health.qld.gov.au/public-health/topics/infection-control/mosquito-borne-dengue/default.asp.