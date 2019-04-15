Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bobby Weaver.
Bobby Weaver. Cordell Richardson
Crime

Toxicology, Facebook issue in 'body in freezer' case

Ross Irby
by
15th Apr 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Crown case against accused murderer Bobby Weaver has been adjourned to August.

Weaver, 24, is charged with the murder of his family's friend, Goodna man David Charles Thornton, between January 24 and March 30 this year; and interfering with a corpse.

Mr Thornton's decomposing remains were found inside a freezer buried in his backyard.

Defence lawyer Shaune Irving said it would be "a very complex case" .

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

He said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had indicated there would likely be some delay of between four to six months to allow toxicology and Facebook analysis.

Crown Prosecutor Cecelia Benardin agreed to a lengthy adjournment.

Weaver did not appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court. Magistrate Donna MacCallum adjourned the case to August 7, Weaver was remanded in custody.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
adjournment body in freezer david thornton editors picks ipswich court murder case
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Palmer agrees to pay workers

    premium_icon Palmer agrees to pay workers

    News Clive Palmer has agreed to pay Queensland Nickel workers unpaid entitlements about three years after QNI collapsed.

    Man, 21, injured after car crashes into tree on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Man, 21, injured after car crashes into tree on Fraser Coast

    News The man lost control of his vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information

    Sewerage delay stinks: Native Title blocks $6.7m project

    premium_icon Sewerage delay stinks: Native Title blocks $6.7m project

    News The project has experienced ongoing delays since 2017