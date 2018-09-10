Toy treasure trove teaches gift of giving

AFTER months of stock-piling toys, children at Point Vernon's Goodstart Early Learning Centre have gifted them to young hospital patients.

The 10 visitors, aged four and five, made a field trip to the Hervey Bay Hospital Children's Ward yesterday, delivering textured blankets, handmade monkey dolls and colour books.

One grateful recipient was 11-year-old Tempest Farley, in hospital for five days.

She received a unicorn-themed book, pencils and a rainbow case which she will use to give back to the pre-school.

"I will draw a picture for them and they will draw a picture for some of the kids in the ward,” she said.

"The other kids will feel really happy and probably not as down with their gifts.”

Goodstart centre director Lisa Reilly said families and children had been collecting items since May.

"One of our lovely educators at the service made a whole heap of monkey dolls and textured blankets,”she said.

"We really wanted to make a nice connection with our local hospital and help out some people in need,” she said.

"We want to continue to come and visit regularly to see sick kids, see the hospital isn't such a scary place and be able to also pass something on while they are there.

"It surprised me how good the children handled it, passing on all the things they like themselves to other children.

"It is really important to teach these kids empathy, and sympathy.”

Nurse unit manager for paediatrics Sally-Anne Smith said child patients were often bored and donations helped keep their mind off being in hospital.

"It is lovely that the public get behind us and realise that there is a need for these kids as well... basic things like toothbrushes and colouring books are important,” she said