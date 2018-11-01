Toys are on the run

CHRISTMAS spirit is alive with support coming in thick and fast for the upcoming Fraser Coast Toy Run.

"This year, with good weather we are expecting to have in excess of 400 participants with riders from as far away as the Gold Coast, Rockhampton and out west to Gayndah," Fraser Coast Independent Riders' organiser Michael Tucker said.

"Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour has confirmed his attendance at the start of the toy run and it is great to have our council's CEO Ken Diehm and Directors of Community and Development, Wide Bay Water and Waste Services attending the start of the event.

"This a true community event with various motorcycle and car groups showing their support as well as various businesses and not for profit organisations."

Mr Tucker said all the events merchandise was produced on the Fraser Coast.

Each year as part of the Fraser Coast Toy Run, Independent Riders provide a toy run shirt as a gift to the children of Fraser Coast Family Network who attend the event.

"This year we would like to make this a little different and have the children of Fraser Coast Family Network, design their very own toy run shirt," he said.

"To do this we thought a competition would be appropriate with the winner having their shirt printed.

"We would like the children of Fraser Coast Family Network to be actively involved in the Fraser Coast Toy Run and believe that this competition will provide them this, as well as opportunities to achieve."

Independent Riders Fraser Coast's Julie and Eddie Bellert, Michael Tucker, Pops with Fraser Coast Family Networks case manager Tammy Watton (centre) at the Fraser Coast Toy Run stall in Station Square Shopping Centre. The stall will run on November 1, 9, 15, 23, 30 from 9am-1pm. Boni Holmes

Michael said this year's recipients were Fraser Coast Family Network, Wide Bay MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) and the formation of a local adult autism support group.

The run will start at Westside Tavern, as Santa leads the ride through the streets of Maryborough and Hervey Bay finishing at the Miners Armsin Torbanlea for lunch, raffle draws, music, lucky draw and prizes.

"The Miners Arms are going all out this year, putting on live music as well as having both menu meals for $10 as well as a barbecue running outside.

"They will also be putting a basket together to raffle."

Mr Tucker said sponsorship was hugely important for this event.

"It helps keep down overheads and increases the percentage of what we can give the benefactors. Last year this percentage was 94 per cent," he said.

"Response to our stall has also been pretty good with two $1000 Toy Run cheques presented to Fraser Coast Family Network and MACE."

Any businesses interested in sponsoring the toy run phone Mr Tucker on 0409575284.

Toys being donated will be given to children ranging from toddlers through to teenager's toys including board/card games, toy cars, bikes, art equipment as well as soft toys.

Donation bins for toys can be found in Maryborough at Wilcox Bikes, Alice St; Fraser Coast Family Network, Adelaide St; Furniture Bank, Alice St, next to Repco; Miners Arms Hotel, Torbanlea; and in Hervey Bay at Reject Shop, Bay Plaza, Shop 14, Bay Plaza, 27 Torquay Rd; R and J Batteries, 1/91 Old Maryborough Rd; Sunstate Motorcycles, 81 Old Maryborough Rd.

The Fraser Coast Toy Run will be held on Sunday, December 2 with registrations from 7am, departing the Westside Tavern at 9am.

There will be a sausage sizzle run by local army cadets and a local coffee vendor before departure.

Toys can also be dropped off at any of the Station Square Shopping Centre stalls prior to the event or phone Michael 0409 575 284 or Julie 0400 690 981 to arrange pick up.