TRACK CLOSED: Community entering facility illegally

Maryborough BMX Club track is closed to everyone during the pandemic. Photo: Alistair Brightman

BMX: The Maryborough BMX club is frustrated that people are failing to abide by government directions.

The club again has had to advise people that the Maryborough track is closed. People have been illegally gaining entry to the track.

The club issued the following statement on its Facebook page on Saturday evening.

"It seems we again need make it very clear to all that the Maryborough BMX Club is closed and the BMX track is off limits to everyone until further notice as per governmental ruling made on 29 March 2020 - re: COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main gates at ­Speedway entrance to the Maryborough BMX track will remain locked and closed until further governmental advice.

"If you still choose to go out there and somehow get onto the track and ride, you do so at your own risk and illegally!

"Please do your bit to try help minimise the spread of this nasty virus within our community.

"We thank you for your patience, understanding and support in what is a difficult time for all of us. "

A spokesperson from the club pleaded for the community to follow directions and do the right thing and stay off the track.