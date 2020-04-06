Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough BMX Club track is closed to everyone during the pandemic. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Maryborough BMX Club track is closed to everyone during the pandemic. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Community

TRACK CLOSED: Community entering facility illegally

BRENDAN BOWERS
6th Apr 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BMX: The Maryborough BMX club is frustrated that people are failing to abide by government directions.

The club again has had to advise people that the Maryborough track is closed. People have been illegally gaining entry to the track.

The club issued the following statement on its Facebook page on Saturday evening.

"It seems we again need make it very clear to all that the Maryborough BMX Club is closed and the BMX track is off limits to everyone until further notice as per governmental ruling made on 29 March 2020 - re: COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main gates at ­Speedway entrance to the Maryborough BMX track will remain locked and closed until further governmental advice.

"If you still choose to go out there and somehow get onto the track and ride, you do so at your own risk and illegally!

"Please do your bit to try help minimise the spread of this nasty virus within our community.

"We thank you for your patience, understanding and support in what is a difficult time for all of us. "

A spokesperson from the club pleaded for the community to follow directions and do the right thing and stay off the track.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        premium_icon ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        Health Despite Queensland recording its lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in weeks, frontline health workers could face long-term isolation under a State Government plans.

        Coast schools face unknown ahead of second term

        premium_icon Coast schools face unknown ahead of second term

        News The region’s schools are already forming plans for any possible scenario

        OUR SAY: We all need to keep a safe social distance

        premium_icon OUR SAY: We all need to keep a safe social distance

        News I sometimes wonder if the message is getting through to regular shoppers

        THANK YOU: Bay boy's heartwarming note to health workers

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Bay boy's heartwarming note to health workers

        News A young Hervey Bay boy had a generous gift for health care workers